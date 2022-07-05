Stock Alert: ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Trades 5.44% Higher July 5

Today, ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ:CLPT) was up $0.68 to end the day Tuesday at $13.19.

The company began the day at $12.23 and shares fluctuated between $13.20 and $12.04 with 151,485 shares trading hands.

ClearPoint Neuro is averaging 308,015 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 11.50% YTD.

ClearPoint Neuro is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About ClearPoint Neuro Inc

ClearPoint Neuro's mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company's current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company's SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for its partners.

