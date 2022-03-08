Financial Markets by TradingView

Stock Alert: Clarus (CLAR) Up 11.54% in Pre-Market Hours for March 8

Equities Staff  |

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) has already risen $2.38 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $20.62, Clarus has moved 11.54% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 9.34% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Clarus investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Clarus Corp visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:05:17 est.

About Clarus Corp

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport markets. With a strong reputation for innovation, style, quality, design, safety and durability, Clarus' portfolio of iconic brands includes Black Diamond®, Sierra®, Barnes®, PIEPS®, and SKINourishment® sold through specialty and online retailers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers throughout the U.S. and internationally.

To get more information on Clarus Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Clarus Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

