Stock Alert: Citrix Systems, (CTXS) Trades 5.77% Higher June 17

Today, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was up $5.18 to close Friday at $94.94.

The company opened at $91.37 and shares fluctuated between $96.55 and $91.37 with 2,747,695 shares trading hands.

Citrix Systems, is averaging 1,273,328 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 5.11% YTD.

Citrix Systems, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Citrix Systems, visit the company profile.

About Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

