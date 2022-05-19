Stock Alert: Cisco Systems, (CSCO) Falling 11.35% in Pre-Market Move for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSCO - Market Data & News Trade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is active in pre-market trading today, May 19, with shares falling 11.35% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 22.71% year-to-date and has moved 0.60% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cisco Systems, visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:02 est.

About Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future.

To get more information on Cisco Systems, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Cisco Systems, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cisco Down 12% in Premarket Trading Thursday After Top Line Miss and Lower Forecast Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk To Step Down in Surprise Announcement Target Hits 52-Week Low After Missing Badly on First Quarter Earnings DLocal Posts Record Q1, Fifth Consecutive 100%+ Revenue Growth Quarter