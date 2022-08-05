Stock Alert: Cinemark (CNK) Trades 13.44% Lower August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) moved 13.44% down on August 5 to close at $16.75.

6,050,182 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,649,243 shares.

Cinemark has gained 20.04% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

About Cinemark Holdings Inc

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

