Stock Alert: Cimpress (CMPR) Trades 6.40% Higher August 8

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 6.40% to $39.90 on August 8.

319,328 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 178,750 shares.

The company's stock has moved 47.63% so far in 2022.

Cimpress shares have traded in a range between $25.01 and $98.50 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-10-26.

About Cimpress plc

Cimpress plc invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printdeal, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK, among others.

