Stock Alert: CIENA (CIEN) Down 11.19% in Pre-Market Trading for September 1

CIENA Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) has already dropped $-5.68 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $50.74, CIENA has moved 11.19% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 6.07% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for CIENA investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:27 est.

About CIENA Corp.

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

To get more information on CIENA Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CIENA Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

