Stock Alert: Chuy`s (CHUY) Trades 5.25% Higher July 27

Today, Chuy`s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) was up $1.08 to end the day Wednesday at $21.65.

The company opened at $20.90 and shares fluctuated between $21.86 and $20.89 with 60,906 shares trading hands.

Chuy`s is averaging 84,415 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 31.71% YTD.

Chuy`s is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Chuy`s Holdings Inc

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, 'unchained' look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto 'If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!'

