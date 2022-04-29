Stock Alert: Churchill Downs, (CHDN) Trades 3.31% Lower April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHDN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) moved 3.31% down on April 29 to close at $202.94.

158,813 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 180,197 shares.

Churchill Downs, lost 12.88% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Churchill Downs, Inc.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. It also owns and operates TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and it has seven retail sportsbooks. The Company is also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games.

