Stock Alert: Church & Dwight (CHD) Trades 2.40% Higher March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) traded 2.40% higher on March 15 to close at $98.95.

1,269,347 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 1,642,515 shares.

Church & Dwight is down 6.92% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Church & Dwight visit the company profile.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

To get more information on Church & Dwight Co., Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles