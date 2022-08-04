Stock Alert: China SXT (SXTC) Climbing 9.89% in Pre-Market Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SXTC - Market Data & News Trade

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) has already risen $0.18 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.82, China SXT has moved 9.89% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 23.81% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for China SXT investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:06 est.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use.

