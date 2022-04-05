Stock Alert: China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD) Falling 4.17% in Pre-Market Move for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CJJD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 5.

Ahead of the market's open, China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock fell 4.17% from the previous session’s close.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores rose $0.012 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on China Jo-Jo Drugstores visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:00:02 est.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ('Jo-Jo Drugstores' or the 'Company'), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies.

To get more information on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles