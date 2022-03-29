Stock Alert: Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Trades 3.24% Higher March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPK - Market Data & News Trade

Chesapeake Utilities Corp (NYSE:CPK) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 3.24% to $138.49 on March 29.

88,217 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 70,183 shares.

The company's stock has moved 7.69% so far in 2022.

Chesapeake Utilities shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Chesapeake Utilities visit the company profile.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corp

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery compan which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses.

To get more information on Chesapeake Utilities Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Chesapeake Utilities Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles