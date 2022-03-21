Stock Alert: Chemomab (CMMB) Increasing 2.68% in Pre-Market Move for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMMB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Chemomab stock gained 2.68% from the previous session’s close.

Chemomab rose $0.21 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:39 est.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd - ADR

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently undergoing clinical development with primary focus for the orphan diseases, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc). Chemomab is advancing in parallel three Phase 2 clinical trials with CM-101 in fibrotic indications and expecting to report data during 2021-2022.

