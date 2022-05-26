Stock Alert: Checkpoint (CKPT) Climbing 9.60% in Pre-Market Hours for May 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CKPT - Market Data & News Trade

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has already gained $0.12 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.25, Checkpoint has moved 9.60% higher ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 8.09% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Checkpoint investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:52 est.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ('Checkpoint') is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ('EGFR') inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

