Stock Alert: Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Trades 2.46% Lower March 21

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 2.46% to $13.51 on March 21.

233,598 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 355,722 shares.

The company's stock has moved 0.95% so far in 2022.

Chatham Lodging shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 85 hotels totaling 11,848 rooms/suites, comprised of 39 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 5,900 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint venture that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

