Stock Alert: Charter Communications (CHTR) Trades 2.96% Higher April 1

Charter Communications Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 2.96% to $561.68 on April 1.

1,144,815 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 1,483,561 shares.

The company's stock has risen 16.33% so far in 2022.

Charter Communications shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Charter Communications Inc. - Class A

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

