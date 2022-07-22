Stock Alert: Change Healthcare (CHNG) Climbing 7.89% in Pre-Market Trading for July 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHNG - Market Data & News Trade

Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CHNG) has already gained $1.86 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $23.59, Change Healthcare has moved 7.89% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 1.94% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Change Healthcare investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Change Healthcare Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About Change Healthcare Inc

Change Healthcare is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. The company provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

To get more information on Change Healthcare Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Change Healthcare Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles