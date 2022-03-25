Stock Alert: CF Industries (CF) Trades 2.93% Higher March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) rose $3.12 to close Friday at $109.52.

The company started at $106.50 and shares fluctuated between $109.80 and $106.33 with 3,552,901 shares trading hands.

CF Industries is averaging 6,047,868 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 50.91% YTD.

CF Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CF Industries visit the company profile.

About CF Industries Holdings Inc

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, emissions abatement, fertilizer, and other industrial applications. The company operates manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient, and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Its 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving its strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world's most advantaged hydrogen and nitrogen platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value.

To get more information on CF Industries Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CF Industries Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles