Stock Alert: Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Trades 5.37% Higher July 27

Today, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) gained $2.75 to end the day Wednesday at $54.00.

The company opened at $52.52 and shares fluctuated between $54.33 and $52.19 with 865,650 shares trading hands.

Ceridian HCM is averaging 1,353,640 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 50.94% YTD.

Ceridian HCM anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

