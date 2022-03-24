Stock Alert: Central and Eastern Europe Fund (The) (CEE) Up 6.38% in Pre-Market Hours for March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CEE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) (NYSE:CEE) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 24.

Ahead of the market's open, Central and Eastern Europe Fund (The) stock has climbed 6.38% from the previous session’s close.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund (The) was down $0.23 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The)

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity and equity linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings used for investment purposes) in securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks, such as currency fluctuations, political and economic changes, and market risks. Emerging markets tend to be more volatile and less liquid than the markets of more mature economies, and generally have less diverse and less mature economic structures and less stable political systems than those of developed countries. Any fund that focuses in a particular segment of the market or region of the world will generally be more volatile than a fund that invests more broadly. This fund is non-diversified and can take larger positions in fewer issues, increasing its potential risk. War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to U.S. and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

