Stock Alert: Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) Climbing 3.33% in Pre-Market Trading for April 1

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) has already gained $0.58 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $17.42, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has moved 3.33% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 0.35% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:54:36 est.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. The Fund primarily invests in a portfolio of MLPs and energy infrastructure companies.

