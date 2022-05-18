Stock Alert: Celanese - Series A (CE) Trades 2.70% Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Celanese Corp - Series A (NYSE:CE) lost $4.2 to finish the day Wednesday at $151.31.

The company started at $153.33 and shares fluctuated between $156.54 and $150.75 with 1,017,697 shares trading hands.

Celanese - Series A is averaging 1,078,504 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 6.60% YTD.

Celanese - Series A expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Celanese Corp - Series A

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

