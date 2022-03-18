Stock Alert: Cedar Realty (CDR) Trades 2.36% Lower March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) traded 2.36% down on March 18 to close at $27.30.

417,106 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 382,105 shares.

Cedar Realty has moved 11.68% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Cedar Realty Trust Inc

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as 'held for sale') comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

