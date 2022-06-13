Stock Alert: CatchMark Timber (CTT) Trades 6.10% Lower June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc - Class A (NYSE:CTT) traded 6.10% lower on June 13 to close at $10.32.

948,392 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 991,579 shares.

CatchMark Timber is up 28.60% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About CatchMark Timber Trust Inc - Class A

CatchMark seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

