Stock Alert: Casa Systems (CASA) Trades 7.73% Higher August 3

Today, Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was up $0.34 to close Wednesday at $4.74.

The company opened at $4.44 and shares fluctuated between $4.75 and $4.32 with 314,304 shares trading hands.

Casa Systems is averaging 196,117 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 22.40% YTD.

Casa Systems anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Casa Systems Inc

Casa Systems, Inc. delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, Casa creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Its suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

