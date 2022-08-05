Stock Alert: Carriage Services, (CSV) Trades 7.13% Higher August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) traded 7.13% up on August 5 to close at $36.68.

181,395 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 120,279 shares.

Carriage Services, lost 46.60% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-10-26.

About Carriage Services, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Carriage Services has become a funeral market leader that is currently operating 230+ funeral homes and cemeteries nationwide. The team spans 2000+ team members composed of local people serving their communities at the highest level of service. This is an organization that aims to work with the best funeral homes and cemeteries in the country.

