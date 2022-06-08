Stock Alert: Carnival (Paired Stock) (CCL) Trades 6.17% Lower June 8

Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock) (NYSE:CCL) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 6.17% to $12.93 on June 8.

42,849,845 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 38,596,912 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 31.51% so far in 2022.

Carnival (Paired Stock) shares have moved between $11.56 and $31.35 over the past twelve months.

About Carnival Corp. (Paired Stock)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

