Stock Alert: Carlyle (The) (CG) Trades 5.67% Higher May 26

Today, Carlyle Group Inc (The) (NASDAQ:CG) rose $2.07 to close Thursday at $38.58.

The company began the day at $37.15 and shares fluctuated between $38.71 and $36.98 with 2,556,544 shares trading hands.

Carlyle (The) is averaging 3,358,116 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 32.56% YTD.

Carlyle (The) anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Carlyle Group Inc (The)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

