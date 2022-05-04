Stock Alert: Carlyle (The) (CG) Trades 5.00% Higher May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CG - Market Data & News Trade

Carlyle Group Inc (The) (NASDAQ:CG) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 5.00% to $40.54 on May 4.

3,655,734 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 2,644,219 shares.

The company's stock has risen 29.30% so far in 2022.

About Carlyle Group Inc (The)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

