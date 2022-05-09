Stock Alert: CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Trades 2.81% Lower May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTRE - Market Data & News Trade

CareTrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 2.81% to $16.63 on May 9.

886,653 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 739,271 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 24.00% so far in 2022.

About CareTrust REIT Inc

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered,publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-termnet-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

