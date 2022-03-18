Stock Alert: Cantaloupe (CTLP) Trades 2.98% Higher March 18

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares have risen 2.98% today on 356,310 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 149,239 shares traded.

After closing today at $7.26 the company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

Cantaloupe is down 20.61% so far this year.

About Cantaloupe Inc

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

