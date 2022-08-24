Stock Alert: Cano Health (CANO) Trades 15.89% Higher August 24

Cano Health Inc - Class A (NYSE:CANO) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 15.89% to $7.00 on August 24.

10,681,816 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 3,917,173 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 32.21% so far in 2022.

Cano Health shares have moved between $3.81 and $15.58 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-08.

