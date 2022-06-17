Stock Alert: Cannae (CNNE) Trades 5.11% Higher June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNNE - Market Data & News Trade

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 5.11% to $18.10 on June 17.

1,144,176 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 801,217 shares.

The company's stock has risen 51.01% so far in 2022.

Cannae shares have moved between $17.11 and $36.50 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Cannae Holdings Inc

Cannae Holdings, Inc. is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds an approximately 18% interest in Dun & Bradstreet or ~76 million shares. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns approximately 9.5% of Ceridian representing ~14 million shares.

