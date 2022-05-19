Stock Alert: Canada Goose (Subord Vot Shs) (GOOS) Up 13.26% in Pre-Market Hours for May 19

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Subord Vot Shs) (NYSE:GOOS) is active in pre-market trading today, May 19, with shares climbing 13.26% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 48.70% year-to-date while moving 4.57% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:53 est.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Subord Vot Shs)

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear.

