Stock Alert: Campbell Soup (CPB) Trades 1.14% Lower April 22

Today, Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) fell $0.54 to end the day Friday at $46.94.

The company started at $47.57 and shares fluctuated between $47.79 and $46.92 with 1,963,508 shares trading hands.

Campbell Soup is averaging 1,744,341 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 11.09% YTD.

Campbell Soup is set to release earnings on 2022-06-08.

Campbell Soup is set to release earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell is driven and inspired by our purpose, 'Real food that matters for life's moments.' For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index.

