Stock Alert: Caesarstone (CSTE) Trades 2.77% Lower March 24

Today, Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) fell $0.31 to end the day Thursday at $10.89.

The company opened at $11.27 and shares fluctuated between $11.27 and $10.85 with 52,073 shares trading hands.

Caesarstone is averaging 79,258 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 1.23% YTD.

Caesarstone is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Caesarstone Ltd

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor.

