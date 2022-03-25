Stock Alert: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, (CHRW) Trades 2.95% Higher March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHRW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) gained $3.14 to finish the day Friday at $109.51.

The company opened at $106.50 and shares fluctuated between $109.56 and $106.24 with 1,158,957 shares trading hands.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, is averaging 1,584,289 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 0.64% YTD.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Its global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of its multimodal transportation management system and expertise, the company uses its information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for its more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Its technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers' businesses.

