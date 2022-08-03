Stock Alert: Butterfly Network (BFLY) Up 5.97% in Pre-Market Move for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFLY - Market Data & News Trade

Butterfly Network Inc - Class A (NYSE:BFLY) has already climbed $0.29 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.86, Butterfly Network has moved 5.97% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 18.25% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Butterfly Network investors.

About Butterfly Network Inc - Class A

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, Butterfly has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using its patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ semiconductor technology. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Butterfly iQ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

