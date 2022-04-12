Stock Alert: Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Trades 3.38% Higher April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE:BBW) rose $0.59 to finish the day Tuesday at $18.03.

The company started at $17.61 and shares fluctuated between $18.12 and $17.48 with 408,801 shares trading hands.

Build A Bear Workshop is averaging 271,810 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 10.66% YTD.

Build A Bear Workshop is set to release earnings on 2022-05-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Build A Bear Workshop visit the company profile.

About Build A Bear Workshop Inc

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

To get more information on Build A Bear Workshop Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Build A Bear Workshop Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement