Stock Alert: BSquare (BSQR) Down 12.06% in Pre-Market Move for August 8

BSquare Corp (NASDAQ:BSQR) is active in pre-market trading today, August 8, with shares falling 12.06% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 17.54% year-to-date and has moved 10.59% higher over the last 5 days.

About BSquare Corp

Bsquare is helping our customers build the next generation of intelligent devices and systems. These systems make people more productive, enhance quality of life, and reduce demand on the resources of our planet. Bsquare seeks long-term relationships with its customers, knowing their success is its success. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom.

