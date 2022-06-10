Stock Alert: Brunswick (BC) Trades 5.05% Lower June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BC - Market Data & News Trade

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 5.05% to $68.23 on June 10.

1,118,350 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 782,230 shares.

The company's stock dropped 28.04% so far in 2022.

Brunswick shares have moved between $66.40 and $106.85 over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Brunswick visit the company profile.

About Brunswick Corp.

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation's leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land 'N' Sea, BLA, Payne's Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals.

To get more information on Brunswick Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Brunswick Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What To Expect From Teladoc in Telehealth Going Forward: Jeff Kagan Warren Buffett Is Wrong About Cryptocurrencies Top 3 Airline Stocks Ahead of Summer Travel Season Energy Sector Continues To Buck Market Downtrend