Stock Alert: BRP (BRP) Trades 5.70% Lower July 22

BRP Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:BRP) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 5.70% to $24.50 on July 22.

341,439 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 387,324 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 28.05% so far in 2022.

BRP shares have fluctuated between $17.08 and $45.36 over the past twelve months.

About BRP Group Inc - Class A

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally.

