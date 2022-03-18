Stock Alert: Brown & Brown, (BRO) Trades 2.29% Higher March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRO - Market Data & News Trade

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading higher 2.29% to $69.59 on March 18.

2,862,492 shares traded hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 1,960,997 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 3.06% so far in 2022.

Brown & Brown, shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Brown & Brown, visit the company profile.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, the company offers reliable knowledge for its customers and strives to provide a higher service.

