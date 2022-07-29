Stock Alert: Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) Climbing 7.20% in Pre-Market Hours for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTX - Market Data & News

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX) is active in pre-market trading today, July 29, with shares up 7.20% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 88.14% year-to-date and posted 13.81% lower over the last 5 days.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through its option agreements with Factor Bioscience and Novellus. Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

