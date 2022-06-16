Stock Alert: Brookfield Reinsurance Partners (Exchangeable Shares, Sub Voting) (BAMR) Trades 5.72% Lower June 16

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd (Exchangeable Shares, Sub Voting) - Class A (NYSE:BAMR) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 5.72% to $43.20 on June 16.

21,733 shares traded hands while the 30-day daily average of 25,909 shares.

The company's stock dropped 26.42% so far in 2022.

Brookfield Reinsurance Partners (Exchangeable Shares, Sub Voting) shares have traded in a range between $43.10 and $84.14 over the past twelve months.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

