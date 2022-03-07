Stock Alert: Brookfield (BAM) Trades 3.17% Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BAM - Market Data & News Trade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. - Class A (NYSE:BAM) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 3.17% to $52.29 on March 7.

2,743,280 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 2,204,306 shares.

The company's stock dropped 10.33% so far in 2022.

About Brookfield Asset Management Inc. - Class A

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

