Stock Alert: BrightView (BV) Trades 4.31% Lower April 29

Shares of BrightView Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) moved 4.31% down on April 29 to close at $12.66.

193,282 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 148,552 shares.

BrightView has moved 6.04% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About BrightView Holdings Inc

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers' properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

