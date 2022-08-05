Stock Alert: Boyd Gaming (BYD) Down 14.14% in Pre-Market Move for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BYD - Market Data & News Trade

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) has already dropped $-7.85 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $55.50, Boyd Gaming has moved 14.14% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 0.38% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Boyd Gaming investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Boyd Gaming Corp. visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:03:04 est.

About Boyd Gaming Corp.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

To get more information on Boyd Gaming Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles