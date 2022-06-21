Stock Alert: BorgWarner (BWA) Trades 5.14% Higher June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BWA - Market Data & News Trade

Today, BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) gained $1.73 to finish the day Tuesday at $35.40.

The company began the day at $34.79 and shares fluctuated between $35.51 and $34.19 with 2,141,333 shares trading hands.

BorgWarner is averaging 1,909,468 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 24.99% YTD.

BorgWarner expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

BorgWarner expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About BorgWarner Inc

BorgWarner Inc. is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 24 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

